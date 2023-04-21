AAA shares tips for international travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International trips are on the rise this year. According to AAA booking data, international travel is up more than 200% compared to 2022, and the spike in demand is driving up airfares.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to offer some pro tips for international travel, like prioritizing your passport.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

