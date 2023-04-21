Advertise with Us
AAA shares tips for international travel

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International trips are on the rise this year. According to AAA booking data, international travel is up more than 200% compared to 2022, and the spike in demand is driving up airfares.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to offer some pro tips for international travel, like prioritizing your passport.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

