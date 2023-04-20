Warm today with rain and storms arriving tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sunshine at times with highs again in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers or storms are likely and will continue overnight. A few could be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain or storms at times and high temperatures around 70. Rain will end Friday evening with cooler air moving in. Lows will drop to around 50.

WEEKEND: Some sun is likely at times both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will rise into the upper 60s Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.