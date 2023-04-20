Viral comedian announces tour stop in Arkansas
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Leanne Morgan’s Just Getting Started tour will make a stop at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.
The event is scheduled for October 6 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m., and range from $35.75 to $119.75 plus applicable fees.
Tickets can be purchased at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the Walton Arts Center Box office, or by calling 479-443-5600.
