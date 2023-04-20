Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Tips to help teens navigate college AP exams

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College AP Exams start May 1, but do they matter?

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to provide valuable insight and information for parents to help their kids navigate these tests and the ever-changing college admissions process.

What the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Federal indictment unsealed in case against former Miss. wrestler tied to TANF scandal
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police
Tips to help teens navigate college AP exams
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) goes sup for a dunk against Los Angeles Lakers...
Dillon Brooks on LeBron James: ‘I don’t care. He’s old.’