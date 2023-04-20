State approves $350 million funding for Memphis stadium renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sports stadiums in the City of Memphis will be undergoing much needed renovations after the state approved funding for $350 million.

The City of Memphis has been anticipating this funding, along with an additional $340 million they will be footing for the renovation project.

Mayor Strickland was optimistic that this state funding would be approved.

“For more than a year, we have methodically worked on this historic project for our city’s sports’ venues, " Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We truly appreciate the support of Dr. Hargrave, Laird Veatch, and the University of Memphis for our efforts. Thanks to Governor Lee and his administration, Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton, and the members of the legislature who have supported us through this process. Over the next few years, our sports’ venues will be dramatically improved and will hopefully be the catalyst needed to help the University move into a power five conference.”

The Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium is one of four stadiums getting a multi-million dollar renovation.

As previously reported, these plans have been in the works and now the stadium has officially received its funding from the state.

The project will focus on priority elements including the transition of the stadium’s west side creating innovative seating options, creating a hospitality experience within the halo space surrounding the stadium, new seating options like family boxes and party deck patios for students, and a potential repurpose and retrofit of the east side suite tower.

This funding will not just go towards Simmons Bank Stadium but also a newly-renovated FedExForum, AutoZone Park, and a brand new stadium to house Memphis 901 FC.

