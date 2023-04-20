Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New poll reveals Americans are eager for climate change solutions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we celebrate more than 50 years of Earth Day, new polling reveals Americans are eager to know more about solutions that work for addressing climate change in their community.

A Morning Consult poll finds 70% find news stories on severe weather events compelling and over 60% say it is important for local news to cover the issue of climate change.

Daphne Moore, communications director for the Walter Family Foundation, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share solutions to address climate change in your community and why people should care about climate change.

Daphne also shared how the foundation is supporting local and national news efforts to meet demand for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

