Musicians speak with governor, lawmakers to ask for common sense gun law legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 60 music artists signed a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and state legislators asking for effective measures that will keep guns out of dangerous hands.

The letter written by the Voices for a Safer Tennessee, a coalition of local parents advocating for common sense gun laws, mentioned the tragedy at The Covenant School in addition to asking the legislators to pass effective measures.

Musicians have been using their voices at rallies and vigils calling on lawmakers to enact meaningful gun legislation to protect children and families.

“We can’t wait any longer. We can’t put our flags back up from half-mast and act like it never happened,” Sheryl Crow said.

Crow was one of the first musicians to perform at a city-wide vigil days after six people, including three 9-year-olds, lost their lives in the shooting at The Covenant School.

“We’re asking for precautions, not just being prepared, but putting precautionary measures into law,” Crow said.

She, along with more than 60 musicians, signed the letter.

“Listen to what people are saying. This loss is real. Terrible things will inevitably happen, but you have to consider a way to stop it,” Maggie Rose said.

The musicians said they want common sense gun legislation and policies like extreme risk protection laws to save lives.

“I would like to see safe storage. I would like to see people at least be responsible for locking their guns in their glove box and not leaving their cars unlocked,” Crow said.

“Because if we’re focusing on the protection of innocence and children, they can be vulnerable to find those firearms and it shouldn’t just be many more obstructions to obtain these very hurtful pieces of equipment and artillery,” Rose said.

Artist like Rose and Will Hoge said they want other musicians to use their platforms to get involved in this fight.

“If there’s anything I’d like to see more of is that these country music artists would show some bravery the same ay when they do support St. Jude or when they support tornado relief or flood relief,” Hoge said.

“I would urge my fellow artists to be brave in using their voice to speak to a cause because we are human,” Rose said.

Although Lee is urging lawmakers to vote for his recent order of protection legislation, there are still concerns that this legislative session could end before gun laws are passed.

“One office we were in yesterday mentioned that he thought it would be next year, and that’s simply not good enough. Live does not go back to normal,” Crow said. “We are begging for change. Our kids are begging for change.”

