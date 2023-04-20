MPD: Father releases dogs on officers, helps son escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man after releasing his dogs on officers in an attempt to help his son escape.

On April 19, officers responded to a call regarding a person with multiple active warrants living in a residence near Carlton Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met the father of the suspect, Michael Atkins, a 63-year-old Memphis resident.

The officers informed Atkins that his son had active warrants.

Atkins told the police that his son was not home, but the officers later spoke to the grandmother of the suspect and she informed them that Atkins’ son was home and hiding in the attic.

When officers called for backup, Atkins released dogs onto them and bought enough time for his son to escape.

Shortly after the incident, Atkins was taken into custody and later transported to 201 Poplar.

He is currently facing the charge of being an accessory to a crime.

No word yet on when Atkins is scheduled to be in court again.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.