Money saving tips to maximizes savings and pay off debt

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to recent data, many don’t have consistent savings habits to prepare them for long-term financial success or to protect against an emergency or potential financial crisis.

Stefanie O’Connell Rodriguez, personal finance expert and host of REAL SIMPLE’s “Money Confidential” podcast, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital to share ways help you learn money basics, make a budget, and boost your savings for a sound and secure future.

Stefanie talked about some of finance’s biggest topics, like the importance of paying down debt, sticking to a budget and building savings.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

