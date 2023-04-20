Memphis recruit Mikey Williams pleads not guilty to firearm charges

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WMC) - Memphis recruit Mikey Williams entered a not guilty plea Thursday over charges of felony assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle, NBC San Diego reports.

Williams was arrested and booked in San Diego, California, last week and released on a $50,000 bail.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, gunfire erupted following an argument “about guests in the house being asked to leave.”

As a car occupied by five people — three of them minors — drove away, it was struck by gunfire, sheriff’s officials say. However, no one inside the car was hit.

Williams entered his pleas remotely on Thursday morning via Microsoft Teams. He agreed to a Fourth Amendment waiver — which allows law enforcement to search his property and person without a warrant or probable cause — and agreed not to possess any firearms or ammunition. He was also ordered to stay away from the five alleged victims.

Williams’ defense attorney Troy Owens posted a statement online indicating that an altercation that broke out at Williams’ home was “initiated by several uninvited individuals entering the home and causing a disturbance.”

The attorney wrote that there were reports of gunshots being fired and Williams allegedly matched the description of the shooter.

However, Owens wrote, “We are aware of several narratives being advanced online that are not factual and are designed to humiliate Mr. Williams. We are confident that the truth will come to light. Mr. Williams is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. He maintains his innocence and will cooperate with the criminal process.”

Williams, a top 20 recruit in the country, played basketball at San Ysidro High School in San Diego. His Instagram account, which had 3.8 million followers, was deactivated the next morning.

The University of Memphis announced they signed Williams to play under head coach Penny Hardaway back in November.

Hardaway, when asked about the case, said “Mikey is still with us.”

If convicted of all charges, Williams faces up to 28 years in prison.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.