Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Olive Branch shooting

Suspect in Olive Branch murder sentenced to life in prison
Suspect in Olive Branch murder sentenced to life in prison(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - One of the the individuals involved in a fatal apartment shooting in Olive Branch has been convicted and sentenced.

On February 13, Michael Kincaid Shipp, one of the convicted, stood before a judge and jury in a trial hearing.

Shipp was charged with conspiracy, capital murder and attempted murder for the murder and attempted murder of two individuals in Olive Branch in February of 2020.

On April 20, Shipp was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

He was also sentenced with an additional 35 years for both the conspiracy of murder and attempted murder.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

Dillon Brooks on LeBron James: ‘I don’t care. He’s old.’
Dillon Brooks on LeBron James: ‘I don’t care. He’s old.’
Gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Tenn. gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Tenn. gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end