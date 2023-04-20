Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Olive Branch shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - One of the the individuals involved in a fatal apartment shooting in Olive Branch has been convicted and sentenced.

On February 13, Michael Kincaid Shipp, one of the convicted, stood before a judge and jury in a trial hearing.

Shipp was charged with conspiracy, capital murder and attempted murder for the murder and attempted murder of two individuals in Olive Branch in February of 2020.

On April 20, Shipp was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

He was also sentenced with an additional 35 years for both the conspiracy of murder and attempted murder.

