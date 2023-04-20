Live at the Garden lineup revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 Live at the Garden concert series is set.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Lady A - June 3
- Matchbox Twenty - June 24
- Brothers Osborne - July 14
- Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald - August 25
- Train - September 8
The shows are held at the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
“Summers in Memphis wouldn’t be the same without Live at the Garden” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We have a lot of great music planned, including a couple of newcomers to Live at the Garden, as well as some all-time fan favorites.”
