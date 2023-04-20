Live at the Garden lineup revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 Live at the Garden concert series is set.

This year’s lineup includes:

Lady A - June 3

Matchbox Twenty - June 24

Brothers Osborne - July 14

Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald - August 25

Train - September 8

The shows are held at the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

“Summers in Memphis wouldn’t be the same without Live at the Garden” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We have a lot of great music planned, including a couple of newcomers to Live at the Garden, as well as some all-time fan favorites.”

Tickets are available by clicking here.

