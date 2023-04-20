Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Live at the Garden lineup revealed

Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty(Memphis Botanic Garden)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 Live at the Garden concert series is set.

This year’s lineup includes:

  • Lady A - June 3
  • Matchbox Twenty - June 24
  • Brothers Osborne - July 14
  • Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald - August 25
  • Train - September 8

The shows are held at the Radians Amphitheater at the Memphis Botanic Garden.

“Summers in Memphis wouldn’t be the same without Live at the Garden” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We have a lot of great music planned, including a couple of newcomers to Live at the Garden, as well as some all-time fan favorites.”

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Latest News

Alicia Keys performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in...
Alicia Keys coming to FedExForum this summer
Cheap Trick coming to Graceland
Cheap Trick to perform at Graceland
Erykah Badu will be stopping in Memphis this summer.
Grammy award-winning Erykah Badu to come to Memphis
Ducks Unlimited Park
West Memphis secures land for ‘Ducks Unlimited Park,’ accessible via Big River Crossing