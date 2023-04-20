Advertise with Us
Juneteenth state holiday approved in Tennessee

Organizers say they are "reclaiming these grounds" by having the Juneteenth Urban Music...
Organizers say they are "reclaiming these grounds" by having the Juneteenth Urban Music Festival at a Memphis park where former Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest's remains are still buried.(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juneteenth will officially become a state holiday in Tennessee.

Lawmakers passed the bill 61-18 on Thursday during the Tennessee House of Representatives floor session.

The name Juneteenth is a combination of June and the 19th and celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021, but currently a day of observance in Tennessee.

The soon to be state holiday now means state employees get paid time off for the day.

