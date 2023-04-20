Juneteenth state holiday approved in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juneteenth will officially become a state holiday in Tennessee.

Lawmakers passed the bill 61-18 on Thursday during the Tennessee House of Representatives floor session.

The name Juneteenth is a combination of June and the 19th and celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021, but currently a day of observance in Tennessee.

The soon to be state holiday now means state employees get paid time off for the day.

