Hardin Co. deputies ask public’s help identifying deceased woman

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The body of a female has been found in Hardin County and deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public’s help identifying her.

Deputies say the woman was discovered in the county but could be from anywhere outside the area including Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama.

She’s described as white with dark hair, possibly middle aged, approximately 5′6″ tall, with no apparent tattoos, marks or scars. The woman was wearing camouflage jogging pants and a red flannel print hoodie.

Investigators believe this woman had been missing for at least one week.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information or may know who this woman is, are asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-3377.

