Half billion dollar civil lawsuit filed in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A landmark half billion dollar federal civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the mother of Tyre Nichols.

Attorney Benjamin Crump says the lawsuit is sending a warning to all other cities that this could happen in other cities as well.

“We are trying to send a clear message to Memphis and a clear message to America, no more Tyre Nichols,” said Crump Thursday.

The 139-page lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western Division of Tennessee.

The defendants include the city of Memphis, Police chief Cerelyn CJ Davis, the 5 officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.. as well as other MPD officers and Memphis fire personnel that arrived on the scene the night of January 7th.

Tyre Nichols Mother is named as the plaintiff in the case.

“Those 5 police officers murdered my son, they beat him to death and they need to be held accountable,” said Rowvaughn Wells.

The complaint alleges “intentional, reckless and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

The complaint points to the now-disbanded SCORPION unit saying officers were trained and given authority to carry out the acts against Nichols.

Nichols died days after being seen on video being beaten and tased during a traffic stop.

Memphis Attorney Michael Working says the civil lawsuit is something that he has never seen before.

“Now often attorneys do ask for really a substantial amount of money so they can negotiate where they have plenty of room where they can come down and still get a staggering amount of money,” said Working.

In the George Floyd Case, Benjamin Crump was able to secure 27 million dollars for Floyd’s family

In the Tyre Nichols case, Crump is seeking 20 times more money.

Attorneys suspect it could be another 2 years before this case goes to trial, although a settlement could be reached before then.

