Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Grizzlies win against LA Lakers; Final Score 103-93

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even without the participation of heavy-hitter Ja Morant, Memphis still managed to take home a win.

Grizzlies win with a final score of 103 -93.

This means that both the Grizzlies and the Lakers are now tied at a game a piece.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Latest News

Africa in April festival kicks off in downtown Memphis
Africa in April Festival kicks off in downtown Memphis
Memphis mayor says city will enforce curfew for juveniles Downtown
Memphis mayor says city will enforce curfew for juveniles Downtown
Attorneys file lawsuit against City of Memphis, MPD
Attorneys file lawsuit against city, MPD for death of Tyre Nichols
FILE - Southaven Police Department
3 arrested after armed carjacking leads to chase from Memphis to Southaven, police say