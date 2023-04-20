Grizzlies win against LA Lakers; Final Score 103-93

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even without the participation of heavy-hitter Ja Morant, Memphis still managed to take home a win.

Grizzlies win with a final score of 103 -93.

This means that both the Grizzlies and the Lakers are now tied at a game a piece.

