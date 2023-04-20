Grizzlies fans pack FedExForum for Game 2 of playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies ground it out to win Game 2 at home, Wednesday.

The Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers are two teams with NBA stars and die hard fans.

“Ja, LeBron, A.D., that’s must see in person,” said Grizzlies fan Walter Wright. “We here. this is the game to be at out of all the playoffs.”

Grizzlies fans and Lakers fans drove from near and far to make it to the game, knowing this is a must win game for Memphis before they head to L.A.

“Of course to win,” said Grizzlies fan Jamie Flowers. “Of course!”

“We’re expecting a big win tonight, for a crowd, our home crowd to be hype tonight and give the Grizz that energy,” said Grizzlies fan Tim Flowers. “Let’s go! Big Memphis!”

Game 2 at FedExForum brought out the swag, fashion, and even some family rivalries.

“We don’t have Ja,: said Grizzlies fan Aubrey Clark. “But we can still do good tonight.”

Cousins Aubrey Clark and Robert Thompson went back a forth, Clark wanting the Grizzlies to take home the win and Thompson hoping the Lakers would win instead.

“You guys don’t have Steven Adams,” said Lakers fan Robert Thompson. “So? It don’t matter,” said Clark.

Playoff time in Memphis has thousands of Grizzlies fans filling up FedExForum and the pregame plaza parties.

“I’ve been looking forward to this all day,” said Grizzlies fan Stephanie Sanderlin. “Memphis is going to win. We’ve gonna rock this thing. We’ve got music going on. We’ve got the vibe of Memphis.”

Inside the forum, the Grizzlies held on for the win without Ja Morant but the Lakers not to far behind the whole game.

Memphians tell us, they’re confident going to LA that the Grizzlies will win this series.

“Everybody’s all good have a good time,” said longtime Beale Street vendor, Bubbles. “They know it’s gonna go six games. They know six game will be right here and we’re gonna win it all.”

Grizzlies take on the Lakers again this Saturday in Los Angeles.

