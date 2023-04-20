Gov. Lee’s plan for tighter gun restrictions meeting mixed reviews

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This year’s session of the Tennessee General Assembly dismisses at the end of the week, and the GOP supermajority shows no interest in passing any kind of gun control legislation, despite encouragement by Governor Bill Lee to do so.

Governor Lee made a last-minute plea on Wednesday, unveiling legislation for an order of protection law that would remove guns from the hands of those who may do harm to others.

He asked state lawmakers to reach across the aisle and find a compromise, and Tennessee’s Republicans gave the governor their answer late Wednesday evening.

Governor Lee said his proposal, if approved, will keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people without violating the Second Amendment.

“I’m proposing that we improve our state law,” he said, “so that it protects more Tennesseans and reaches more individuals who are struggling and need mental health support. There is broad agreement that this is the right approach. It should be that simple, but sadly, it’s not.”

Lee’s plan allows law enforcement to petition the court for a temporary mental health order of protection for someone who poses a substantial threat by having access to guns or ammo.

That person must be notified and allowed to appear before the court with an attorney.

The court may issue an order of protection for up to 180 days. During that time, the person would not be able to possess or buy any guns or ammunition.

In a statement, the Tennessee Firearms Association said it opposes what it called the governor’s “red flag” proposal:

“The proposed amendment does not indicate which bills are being amended, who the sponsors are, when the bill will be heard in committee or give anyone outside of government opportunity to comment. It is the typical move of a tyrant.”

The Tennessee House Republicans tweeted, “Any red flag law is a non-starter for House Republicans. Our caucus is focused on finding solutions that prevent dangerous individuals from harming the public and preserve the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens. WE have always been open to working with Governor Lee on measures that fit within that framework.”

Governor Lee said his proposal is not a “red flag.”

“National politicians and pundits, even the White House, are calling our proposal something that it’s not,” said Lee. “‘Red flag’ is nothing but a toxic political label meant to draw lines in the sand, so nothing gets done.”

Meantime, Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari and Senator London Lamar, both from Memphis, called for a vote on the Governor’s proposal.

“We urge Republican leadership to put the governor’s order of protection legislation in a committee for immediate consideration,” said their statement. “Tennessee students and families are desperate for solutions to stop gun violence and they deserve a public debate - and vote - before this session ends.”

Time is running out for state lawmakers.

This year’s legislative session is expected to wrap up early when it ends this week.

Gov. Lee could always call for a special session to take up his legislation later this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.