Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former state Sen. Jason Rapert was caught at the Little Rock National Airport Wednesday with two loaded guns.

According to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Little Rock police were called to the checkpoint on April 19 when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the guns in his carry-on luggage.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department said officers unloaded both guns, rendering them safe.

Rapert told police he did not know the guns were in his bag.

Police also confirmed he had a concealed carry firearms permit.

The police report said Rapert took the two pistols to his car and continued his trip.

