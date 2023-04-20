Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Former Arkansas senator stopped at airport with loaded guns

FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol...
FILE - State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, presides over a Senate committee at the state Capitol on March 14, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. The Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists' group said it reached with the state on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)(Kelly Kissel | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Former state Sen. Jason Rapert was caught at the Little Rock National Airport Wednesday with two loaded guns.

According to content-sharing partner KARK in Little Rock, Little Rock police were called to the checkpoint on April 19 when a Transportation Security Administration officer spotted the guns in his carry-on luggage.

A report from the Little Rock Police Department said officers unloaded both guns, rendering them safe.

Rapert told police he did not know the guns were in his bag.

Police also confirmed he had a concealed carry firearms permit.

The police report said Rapert took the two pistols to his car and continued his trip.

You can read more about this story on KARK.com.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

Dillon Brooks on LeBron James: ‘I don’t care. He’s old.’
Dillon Brooks on LeBron James: ‘I don’t care. He’s old.’
Gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Community leaders talk timeline for finding next MSCS superintendent
Tenn. gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end
Tenn. gun reform bills in limbo as legislative session nears end