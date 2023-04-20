Fallen MPD officer Scotty Triplett remembered at 2023 Mid-South Motor Cops Rodeo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement officers from across the Mid-South road into Southaven Thursday for a little competition — all for a good cause.

This week is the 2023 Mid-South Motor Cops Rodeo.

It features motorcycle competitions like a night ride, speed run, and Jinga challenge.

Thursday was the speed run, where riders bob and weave through cones. 49 officers participated in honor of fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett, who died after a car struck him while he was serving as an escort on his police motorcycle in 2021.

Scotty Triplett ((Source: WMC))

The rodeo offers additional motorcycle training, and proceeds from the event benefit the Triplett family.

“He would make fun of me because he would have probably gone faster than I had, but that’s just Scotty, and we love the fun and jokes about him,” said MPD officer Derrick Wilks. “All this that you see here, that could be a car or a pedestrian just walking out in the middle of traffic. We try to stay on top of that.”

This year’s rodeo was hosted by DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The event concludes Thursday night with a banquet.

