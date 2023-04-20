Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million will expire soon.

The ticket for the Oct. 26 drawing matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball.

It was sold in Los Gatos, California, which is south of San Francisco.

Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard to check their car, wallet, junk drawer or anywhere else they might have put a ticket.

If no one turns in the winning ticket by April 24, the $1.5 million prize will go to California Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

FILE - Richard Glossip can still plead his case for clemency to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon...
Oklahoma court upholds Richard Glossip’s murder conviction
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a...
Court documents describe grisly discovery in Maine shootings
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens walks in the rain with his son Hunter Biden as...
IRS agent alleges Hunter Biden probe is being mishandled
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an...
House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams
New poll reveals Americans are eager for climate change solutions
New poll reveals Americans are eager for climate change solutions