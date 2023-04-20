Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Dedicated To Impacting Girls’ Lives Through Soccer

Giving it their best shot - on and off the field. See what Girls with Goals are inspiring the next generation to do.

Paula Seward | Founder of 901 Girls With Goals

Carrie Hough | Founder of 901 Girls With Goals

5 Star Stories: The Nation’s Oldest High School Band: CBHS

The 901 is home to good music and the oldest high school band in the nation. See which school holds the honor!

Click to watch 5 Star Stories

Easter Shopping Deals

Hop into Easter with incredible deals. Where to find the sweet rewards for the season!

Sponsored by Zulily

Respiratory Therapy Program

Amist the many opportunities in medicine and healthcare, how college-age adults can embrace the mind that makes a difference.

Debra Lenox | Director of Respiratory Therapy at Northwest Mississippi Community College - DeSoto

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Andy’s Adventure: Inside A Visit To The Chiropractor pt. 1

A trip to the chiropractor can appear intimidating, but we’ve made a stop to answer all your questions!

Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic

Andy’s Adventure: The Sounds Of Relief From The Chiropractor pt. 2

Pull, twist, and pop for the sound of relief! a first hand look at a trip to the chiropractor!

Sponsored by The Joint Chiropractic

Creating A Non-Profit To Mentor Youth

Scoring goals, in life and in the game. See what 901 Girls with Goals are up to and how your teen can be part of the team.

Paula Seward | Founder of 901 Girls With Goals

Carrie Hough | Founder of 901 Girls With Goals

Bluff City Vibes: Grenadine | Nick Black

We’re vibin to some smooth Bluff City grooves!

Nick Black Music

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

