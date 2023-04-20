Bluff City Life: Wed., 15 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Inspiring A New Era Of Luxury Fashion

High class fashion fit for the runway! See the luxe designer brand based right here in Memphis.

Tiena Gwin | Fashion Designer, Tiena

Northwest Wednesdays: NWCC’s Precision Engineering Program pt.1

It’s never too late to learn. Northwest Mississippi Community College shows how their programs better the mind and body for a healthy school-life balance.

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Shroomlicious Street Tacos

Fried chicken, tacos, who knew mushrooms could do all that. The Shroomlicious chef is here to show us how it’s done.

Daishu McGriff | Owner of Shroomlicious Meals

Kidney Health & Kidney Disease Prevention

We’re getting up close and personal inside of our kidneys to see what it take keep them healthy and to learn about kidney disease!

Dr. Nawar Mansour | Board Certified Nephrologist

Ryan Deady | Physician Liaison at Vascular & Vein Institute Of The South

Plant Parenting 101 pt. 1

Don’t have a green thumb? Don’t worry because we have a plant expert that’ll have your garden growing wild.

Amanda Willoughby | Director, Producer, Visual Artist, Mentor | IG: @amandawilloughby

Plant Parenting 101 pt. 2

We’re talking plant life! And a plant pro is walking us step-by-step through the best ways to keep your garden thriving.

Amanda Willoughby | Director, Producer, Visual Artist, Mentor | IG: @amandawilloughby

Advocating For A Healthy Lifestyle For Students. pt. 2

Going through college life is a fun experience with friends, but pressure from classes and the weight from all the work can be so overbearing! We find out what aid is out there to help students through it all.

Rachel Allen | Student Counseling & Disability Services Counselor at Northwest Mississippi Community College - Senatobia

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

