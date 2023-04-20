Bluff City Life: Tues., 21 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Memphis Vegan Brunch To Welcome Tabitha Brown

A famous face is headed to the 901 to showcase what it means to be plant-based. Where you can soon sit down with Tabitha Brown!

Ralph “RJ Groove” Johnson | Founder & CEO of Plant Based Heat & Memphis Vegan Brunch

Money Talks: Financial Empowerment Festival pt.1

Wealth and stability. That’s the goal one organization is putting on young teens’ minds! How they’re inspiring good money habits.

Charlie Crenshaw, IV | Co-Founder of Memphis Made

Tramain Stewart | Co-Founder of Memphis Made

Stranger Danger & Friendly Faces

Meet the mom teaching kids how a friendly face doesn’t always have the best intentions.

Tammy Kennard | Author & Illustrator of “BJ and the Friendly Strangers”

Bluff City Life Feature: Meet A Poison Dart Frog At Memphis Zoo

We think bright colors are inviting, but in nature... it stands for something else! Our friends from the Memphis Zoo are teaching us the difference between regular frogs and poisonous ones!

Plant-Based Treats You’d Want To Eat pt. 1

Total health in one cup! The Juicy Cactus has a recipe you can whip up for a pick me up.

Jenice Hill | Owner of The Juicy Cactus

Making Plant-Based Options Accessible For All pt. 2

We’re not finished mixing yet! The Juicy Cactus has more tips to make sure your health is top tier.

Jenice Hill | Owner of The Juicy Cactus

Money Talks: Financial Empowerment Festival pt. 2

You may know what it takes to be Memphis Made, but this group is sharing their goals to grow the Bluff City!

Charlie Crenshaw, IV | Co-Founder of Memphis Made

Tramain Stewart | Co-Founder of Memphis Made

