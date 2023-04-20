Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Creating A Unique Catalan Dining Experience pt. 1

Behind this new restaurant is a giving heart. Learn the inspiration for this space and how the owner spreads kindness and care to his staff and beyond his walls.

Kelly English | Owner & Chef at Pantà Memphis

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer

Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 2

Wallpaper with personality! Meet the artist behind these designs and see how his NEW collection can completely change your home.

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv

Local Deal Drop

Deals and discounts, just a few clicks away. See why you should have your eye on MORNING SAVE’s latest sale.

Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 1

DC, marvel, and every kind of adventure in between. 901 Comics has you covered. Find out what’s happening inside the store for art day

Lin Workman | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Greg Cravens | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 2

Everybody has a favorite hero. See what 901 Comics has in store, from merch to their upcoming event for art day.

Lin Workman | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Greg Cravens | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

5 Fridays Of Jazz

The music is rich and deep. How you can jazz things up at a free concert series!

Jamie Griffin | Assistant Director for Creative Outreach & Special Projects at Memphis Public Library | IG: @memphislibrary

Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 3

A pop of design, and every room has its own personality! Meet the artist behind this new collection of home décor.

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Suspect dead after officer shot, hours-long standoff in Frayser
Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted

Latest News

Specialty Omelettes & Custom Sliders
Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 March
Addressing Incarceration Impact Through Theatre
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 March
Creating A Non-Profit To Mentor Youth
Bluff City Life: Wed., 22 March
Plant-Based Treats You'd Want To Eat
Bluff City Life: Tues., 21 March
10 Things About Kosher Wine For Passover
Bluff City Life: Mon., 20 March