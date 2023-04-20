Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Creating A Unique Catalan Dining Experience pt. 1
Behind this new restaurant is a giving heart. Learn the inspiration for this space and how the owner spreads kindness and care to his staff and beyond his walls.
Kelly English | Owner & Chef at Pantà Memphis
David Quarles IV | Interior Designer
Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 2
Wallpaper with personality! Meet the artist behind these designs and see how his NEW collection can completely change your home.
David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv
Deals and discounts, just a few clicks away. See why you should have your eye on MORNING SAVE’s latest sale.
Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 1
DC, marvel, and every kind of adventure in between. 901 Comics has you covered. Find out what’s happening inside the store for art day
Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 2
Everybody has a favorite hero. See what 901 Comics has in store, from merch to their upcoming event for art day.
The music is rich and deep. How you can jazz things up at a free concert series!
Jamie Griffin | Assistant Director for Creative Outreach & Special Projects at Memphis Public Library | IG: @memphislibrary
Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 3
A pop of design, and every room has its own personality! Meet the artist behind this new collection of home décor.
David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
