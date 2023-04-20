Bluff City Life: Tues., 14 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Creating A Unique Catalan Dining Experience pt. 1

Behind this new restaurant is a giving heart. Learn the inspiration for this space and how the owner spreads kindness and care to his staff and beyond his walls.

Kelly English | Owner & Chef at Pantà Memphis

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer

Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 2

Wallpaper with personality! Meet the artist behind these designs and see how his NEW collection can completely change your home.

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv

Local Deal Drop

Deals and discounts, just a few clicks away. See why you should have your eye on MORNING SAVE’s latest sale.

Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 1

DC, marvel, and every kind of adventure in between. 901 Comics has you covered. Find out what’s happening inside the store for art day

Lin Workman | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Greg Cravens | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Inside the World Of Comics & Caricatures pt. 2

Everybody has a favorite hero. See what 901 Comics has in store, from merch to their upcoming event for art day.

Lin Workman | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

Greg Cravens | Cartoonist | midsouthcartoonists.org

5 Fridays Of Jazz

The music is rich and deep. How you can jazz things up at a free concert series!

Jamie Griffin | Assistant Director for Creative Outreach & Special Projects at Memphis Public Library | IG: @memphislibrary

Legacy Designs In New Chasing Paper Collaboration pt. 3

A pop of design, and every room has its own personality! Meet the artist behind this new collection of home décor.

David Quarles IV | Interior Designer | IG: @david.quarlesiv

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

