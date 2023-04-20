Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Create Original Art With Ease pt. 1
A love of painting turns into a full-time profession to make a space for creative minorities. See Orijennal Art’s latest masterpieces.
Jennifer Elaine Peete | Professional Fine Artist & Gallery Owner at Orijennal Art
Creating A Gallery Space For Black Girl Magic pt. 2
Making space for creative people of color is a must in the 901. Orijennal Art tells us how she’s doing just that.
Jennifer Elaine Peete | Professional Fine Artist & Gallery Owner at Orijennal Art
Saturated & Soulful To Evoke Emotions In Art
Bringing out the soul in art. One unique painter breaks down what it takes to create masterpieces with heart.
Rodan Ross | Soulful Artist & Painter
Addressing Incarceration Impact Through Theatre
A powerful play takes to the stage. The message ‘Black Men Missing’ hopes to give to audiences across Memphis.
Jay Carlock | Actor & Casting Director for Black Men Missing 2
Andréa Boutté Dougan | Marketing Director for Black Men Missing 2
What It Takes To Triumph Over Trauma pt. 1
Trauma comes in different forms. We learn the best ways to become victorious over life’s hardships.
Dianne M. Young | Longtime Pastor & Founder of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church
What It Takes To Triumph Over Trauma pt. 2
Trauma comes in different forms. We learn the best ways to become victorious over life’s hardships.
Dianne M. Young | Longtime Pastor & Founder of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church
Inside The Art Loop To Appreciate Mid-South Artists
From the whimsical to realistic…there’s art for everyone! Art in the Loop is back and you’re invited to the show.
Greg Belz | Event Founder & Curator for Art In The Loop
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
