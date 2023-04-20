Bluff City Life: Thurs., 23 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Create Original Art With Ease pt. 1

A love of painting turns into a full-time profession to make a space for creative minorities. See Orijennal Art’s latest masterpieces.

Jennifer Elaine Peete | Professional Fine Artist & Gallery Owner at Orijennal Art

Creating A Gallery Space For Black Girl Magic pt. 2

Making space for creative people of color is a must in the 901. Orijennal Art tells us how she’s doing just that.

Jennifer Elaine Peete | Professional Fine Artist & Gallery Owner at Orijennal Art

Saturated & Soulful To Evoke Emotions In Art

Bringing out the soul in art. One unique painter breaks down what it takes to create masterpieces with heart.

Rodan Ross | Soulful Artist & Painter

Addressing Incarceration Impact Through Theatre

A powerful play takes to the stage. The message ‘Black Men Missing’ hopes to give to audiences across Memphis.

Jay Carlock | Actor & Casting Director for Black Men Missing 2

Andréa Boutté Dougan | Marketing Director for Black Men Missing 2

What It Takes To Triumph Over Trauma pt. 1

Trauma comes in different forms. We learn the best ways to become victorious over life’s hardships.

Dianne M. Young | Longtime Pastor & Founder of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church

What It Takes To Triumph Over Trauma pt. 2

Trauma comes in different forms. We learn the best ways to become victorious over life’s hardships.

Dianne M. Young | Longtime Pastor & Founder of The Healing Center Full Gospel Baptist Church

Inside The Art Loop To Appreciate Mid-South Artists

From the whimsical to realistic…there’s art for everyone! Art in the Loop is back and you’re invited to the show.

Greg Belz | Event Founder & Curator for Art In The Loop

