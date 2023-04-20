Bluff City Life: Thurs., 16 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

25th Anniversary Deals Amid Greek Heritage Month

Flavors of the Mediterranean, here in Memphis. Taziki’s Cafe is cooking up some good eats from the European coast.

Jamie Riddle | Franchisees with Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Isaac Riddle | Franchisees with Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Holi Celebrations For The Festival Of Colors Return

Run through vibrant hues as in celebrations for the spring! How you can join our Indian community for the annual festival of colors.

Sita Achanta | Life Member at Indian Cultural Center & Temple

Vijay Kalaga | Co-Lead, Holi Celebration & Trustee at Indian Cultural Center & Temple

Breaking Barriers To The Cost of College pt. 1

One step closer to their dreams. Meet the recipient of A Step Ahead Foundation’s scholarship and hear her story of success.

Nikki Gibbs | Executive Director at A Step Ahead Foundation

Joelle Thompson | Recipient of the A Step Ahead Foundation

Sponsored by A Step Ahead Foundation

Breaking Barriers To The Cost Of College Part 2

Meet the recipient of A Step Ahead Foundation’s scholarship and hear more of her success story.

Nikki Gibbs | Executive Director at A Step Ahead Foundation

Joelle Thompson | Recipient of the A Step Ahead Foundation

Sponsored by A Step Ahead Foundation

Bluff City Life Feature: Smoothies Made To Fuel A Healthier You

Beyond a basic juice – one woman is on a mission to better our bodies with smooth nutrition!

Sondra Kaye | Founder & Owner of K&B’s Smooth Nutrition

Understanding Whole Body Donation pt. 1

Advancing science and medicine - explore what it means to be an organ donor and what it takes to dedicate the entire body to science.

Robin Bozarth, LFD, CTBS, CQA | Genesis Manager at Meri | Genesis

Understanding Whole Body Donation pt. 2

Advancing science and medicine - explore what it means to be an organ donor and what it takes to dedicate the entire body to science.

Robin Bozarth, LFD, CTBS, CQA | Genesis Manager at Meri | Genesis

Sponsored by Meri | Genesis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

