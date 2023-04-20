Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Mon., 20 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Reaching Across Racial & Socio-Economic Divides pt. 1

An aim to end crimes among youth but connect them together. What it takes to build a bridge for a better future.

Mario Hendrix | Vice President of Bridge Builders

5 Star Stories: Diversifying Dance & Ballet

We’re celebrating women on the forefront of dance. At Collage Dance Collect, we join Kym Clark to see how they’re diversifying ballet in this 5 Star Story!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

The Smooth Moves For Success

LYE dance academy is ready to take on the competition. How you can get a front row seat to the showdown.

Ladia Yates | Owner of L.Y.E. Academy & Redbull Consultant

Azaria Johnson | Dance Captain at L.Y.E. Academy |

BONUS: Another dance member shares what he’s enjoyed about the program

Cancer Watch: Advancements In Cancer Research & Care

We’re back with a Cancer Watch from West Cancer Center to talk about the advancements in treatment, research and care.

Sponsored by the West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Bluff City Life Feature: Meet A Tortoise At Memphis Zoo

Have you ever seen a tortoise? We’re getting to know about these large-hard shell reptiles from our friends at Memphis Zoo.

10 Things About Kosher Wine For Passover

Wines perfect for Passover. We’re having a taste test, and you can try them soon too. We’ll show you how.

Gabriel Geller | Director of Public Relations & Wine Expert at the Royal Wine Corp

Reaching Across Racial & Socio-Economic Divides pt. 2

Connecting kids to life-changing experiences, one bridge at a time. See all the adventures your child can take on with Bridges Memphis.

Mario Hendrix | Vice President of Bridge Builders

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

