Bluff City Life: Mon., 13 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Spotlighting Women In Memphis Music pt. 1

Recognizing women in Memphis music – what it takes to make space and elevate female voices in the Mid-South.

Miz Stefani | Creator of Women In Memphis Music (WIMM)

Liz Lane | Co-Organizer of Wimm Fest | DJ | Modern Girl Show | WEVL

A Stronger Memphis Through Better Business

Helping entrepreneurs hit the ground running. The resources being offered if you’re hoping to take your business to new heights.

Deveney Perry | Executive Director at BLDG Memphis

Rebecca Matlock-Hutchinson | South City Opportunity Revitalization Empowerment (SCORE) CDC

Inside The Homebuilding Process

We’re tracking the construction of a residence to learn what goes into homebuilding so let’s get into it!

Tammie Ross | Owner of Residence By Ross

“Goddess” | Rachel Maxann pt. 2

We highlight Women in Memphis Music and here’s an artist that we should be supporting!

Rachel Maxann | Musician IG: @rachelmaxann

Trekking 21+ Miles For Down Syndrome Awareness

Walkin’ all over Memphis with a special message. How one man’s 14-hour trek is helping children with Down syndrome.

Josh Greer | Founder of Walkin’ In Memphis: A Down Syndrome Awareness Walk | IG: @walkininmem

How Colon Cancer Screening Can Save Lives

A screening that can save your life. A doctor explains how colon cancer screenings work and when it’s the right time to go.

Paul Johnson, MD | Colorectal Surgeon at Methodist Cancer Institute | methodisthealth.org

Sponsored by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

The Last Voyage Of The Sultana

Uncover the story of the Sultana, the greatest maritime tragedy in United States history that occurred here in the Mid-South!

John Fogleman | President of The Sultana Historical Preservation Society | IG: @sultanadisastermuseummarion

