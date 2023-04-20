Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 March
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: The First Law Enforcement Pipe Band In Tennessee
The sounds of Ireland makes its way to Memphis! How the heritage of this country is on-display in the 901!
Shelby County Sheriff’s Pipes & Drums Law Enforcement Pipe Band
St. Patrick’s Day Festivities At Celtic Crossing pt. 1
Irish food and music take to the streets. See how Celtic Crossing is doing it big for St. Patrick’s Day.
DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing
St. Patrick’s Day Dinner At Celtic Crossing pt. 2
Eat like the Irish! Celtic Crossing is in with a dish straight from Erie.
Reny Alfonso | Chef at Celtic Crossing
Building Generational Wealth pt. 1
On a quest for the pot of gold -- one family shares how they’ve secured riches through the generations.
Marcus Brown, I | President of Complete Computer Services
Marcus Brown, II | IT Consultant, COO, Technician, Project Manager, & Co-Owner of Complete Computer Services
Building Generational Wealth pt. 2
Follow the leprechauns to the pot of gold! Meet one entrepreneur helping the next generation become tap into tech for success!
Marcus Brown, I | President of Complete Computer Services
Marcus Brown, II | IT Consultant, COO, Technician, Project Manager, & Co-Owner of Complete Computer Services
Farm Burger’s feeling the luck of the Irish. They’re serving up an ode to St. Patrick’s Day, fresh off the grill.
Dan Tain | Manager at Farm Burger - Memphis
It’s an Irish staple! Let’s make some Irish Soda Bread.
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.