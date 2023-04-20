Bluff City Life: Fri., 17 March

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: The First Law Enforcement Pipe Band In Tennessee

The sounds of Ireland makes its way to Memphis! How the heritage of this country is on-display in the 901!

Shelby County Sheriff’s Pipes & Drums Law Enforcement Pipe Band

St. Patrick’s Day Festivities At Celtic Crossing pt. 1

Irish food and music take to the streets. See how Celtic Crossing is doing it big for St. Patrick’s Day.

DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner At Celtic Crossing pt. 2

Eat like the Irish! Celtic Crossing is in with a dish straight from Erie.

Reny Alfonso | Chef at Celtic Crossing

Building Generational Wealth pt. 1

On a quest for the pot of gold -- one family shares how they’ve secured riches through the generations.

Marcus Brown, I | President of Complete Computer Services

Marcus Brown, II | IT Consultant, COO, Technician, Project Manager, & Co-Owner of Complete Computer Services

Building Generational Wealth pt. 2

Follow the leprechauns to the pot of gold! Meet one entrepreneur helping the next generation become tap into tech for success!

Marcus Brown, I | President of Complete Computer Services

Marcus Brown, II | IT Consultant, COO, Technician, Project Manager, & Co-Owner of Complete Computer Services

Creating A Pot-O-Gold Burger

Farm Burger’s feeling the luck of the Irish. They’re serving up an ode to St. Patrick’s Day, fresh off the grill.

Dan Tain | Manager at Farm Burger - Memphis

Irish Soda Bread

It’s an Irish staple! Let’s make some Irish Soda Bread.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.