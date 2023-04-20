Best Life: What is causing your hair to fall out?

ORLANO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Hair loss affects over 80 million Americans. By the age of 30, 25% of men will experience hair loss and 12% of women will experience hair loss.

While genetics is the most common cause of hair loss in men and women, there are many other factors that can cause you to shed.

No matter how creative you are, it’s hard to cover up your bald spots. Many are unsure of what is even causing it to happen.

The first culprit to balding is soda. One study in men showed that those who drank soda experienced a 57% greater chance of hair loss than those who did not.

High sugar intake is known to cause weight gain and increase the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes, both of which are linked to hair loss.

Another thing that causes hair loss is stress. According to Penn Medicine, when a person experiences stress, the body produces the hormone cortisol. Elevated levels can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle, leading to hair loss.

Also, make sure you are getting enough vitamins. Lack of biotin, zinc, and iron can lead to accelerated hair loss.

Even a severe accident, surgery, or burn can shock the hair follicles and cause up to 75% of your hair to fall out, sometimes several months after the fact.

In the end, if your locks are less than what they used to be, check in with your doctor to find out the root of the problem.

Some other culprits are thyroid problems, autoimmune diseases, psoriasis, and ringworm.

Many of the foods you eat can also be responsible for the way your hair is treated.

Foods that are dairy-heavy, high in sugar, grease, carbonated, refined carbs, and swordfish have also been linked to increased hair loss.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

