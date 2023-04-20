Advertise with Us
2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police

2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, said police
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens carjacked a woman at a home, leading to a fatal crash on Wednesday in the Mount Pisgah area, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Both 17-year-old suspects were taken to the hospital and the driver that was hit did not survive the crash, said police.

According to the affidavit, a woman saw two teenagers walking nearby with guns in their backpacks on Moccasin Drive around 5 p.m.

She later returned to her car and saw the two suspects walk towards her from the house next door.

One suspect approached her from the driver’s side while holding a gun and ordered her to get out of the car, said Memphis Police Department.

The suspects drove off in her 2016 Dodge Charger with the victim’s iPhone, AirPods, and purse inside the car.

In less than 30 minutes, the suspects were involved in a critical crash on South Third Street and East Brooks Road, said police.

One suspect was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and he is still in critical condition. The other is in non-critical condition.

Both young men are charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

