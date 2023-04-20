2 juveniles injured in fatal crash after carjacking woman, says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens carjacked a woman at a home, leading to a fatal crash on Wednesday in the Mount Pisgah area, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Both 17-year-old suspects were taken to the hospital and the driver that was hit did not survive the crash, said police.

At 5:57 pm, officers were on the scene of a two car crash at 3120 S. Third St. Three subjects in vehicle #1, a carjacked vehicle, were xported to ROH in critical condition. The male in vehicle #2 was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/GmKATLKg2G — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 20, 2023

According to the affidavit, a woman saw two teenagers walking nearby with guns in their backpacks on Moccasin Drive around 5 p.m.

She later returned to her car and saw the two suspects walk towards her from the house next door.

One suspect approached her from the driver’s side while holding a gun and ordered her to get out of the car, said Memphis Police Department.

The suspects drove off in her 2016 Dodge Charger with the victim’s iPhone, AirPods, and purse inside the car.

In less than 30 minutes, the suspects were involved in a critical crash on South Third Street and East Brooks Road, said police.

One suspect was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and he is still in critical condition. The other is in non-critical condition.

Both young men are charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.