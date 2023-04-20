Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 dead, 3 injured after crash near Third Street, MPD investigates

Crash near Third Street, MPD investigates
Crash near Third Street, MPD investigates(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left victims injured and one person dead.

On April 19, officers arrived on the scene of a 2 car crash near Third Street.

Three subjects in the one of the vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility and, while the passenger in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

