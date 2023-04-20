1 dead, 3 injured after crash near Third Street, MPD investigates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left victims injured and one person dead.

On April 19, officers arrived on the scene of a 2 car crash near Third Street.

Three subjects in the one of the vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility and, while the passenger in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.