Your First Alert to a change in the pattern that includes rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An approaching cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the Mid-South late tomorrow and keep it in place through Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and small hail Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall Thursday night through Friday is expected to average 1 to 2 inches in most areas with higher amounts possible in a few locations.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds with a gusty South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting along with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows again near 60.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms through the day and into the evening along with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 60s and overnight lows again in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.