West Memphis School Board fires superintendent

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The West Memphis School Board has fired Superintendent Richard Atwill.

Without providing a reason for their decision, four members of the seven-member board voted to pay out Superintendent Atwill’s three-year contract.

Atwill was appointed in May 2022 after former Superintendent Jon Collins resigned.

Willie Rhodes, a former assistant superintendent in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will serve as interim superintendent.

