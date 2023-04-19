Update: 61-year-old dead after car crash on Summer Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A car crash left two injured on Wednesday morning.
Memphis Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue at 6:35 a.m.
Two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
A 61-year-old woman was one of the drivers and later died from her injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
