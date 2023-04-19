University of Memphis athletes, TDOT team up to clean parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some University of Memphis athletes teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Wednesday to beautify the UofM campus and surrounding areas.

TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign is a part of the state’s litter division. According to officials, the state spends $23 million a year on picking up litter.

University of Memphis Volleyball player and freshman Madison Rice-Lockett said she was happy to participate in the initative.

It just helps everything out,” Rice-Lockett explained. “Especially when people come, like visitors. I think a big part of why I came to Memphis was because of how it looked.”

The cleanup route included parts of Southern and Spottswood Avenues and areas around campus. This is the third year UofM athletes have participated in this campaign.

