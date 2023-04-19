Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

University of Memphis athletes, TDOT team up to clean parts of Memphis

University of Memphis athletes participate in TDOT's "Nobody Trashes Tennessee" campaign on the...
University of Memphis athletes participate in TDOT's "Nobody Trashes Tennessee" campaign on the campus and surrounding areas Wednesday, April 19.(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some University of Memphis athletes teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Wednesday to beautify the UofM campus and surrounding areas.

TDOT’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” campaign is a part of the state’s litter division. According to officials, the state spends $23 million a year on picking up litter.

University of Memphis Volleyball player and freshman Madison Rice-Lockett said she was happy to participate in the initative.

It just helps everything out,” Rice-Lockett explained. “Especially when people come, like visitors. I think a big part of why I came to Memphis was because of how it looked.”

The cleanup route included parts of Southern and Spottswood Avenues and areas around campus. This is the third year UofM athletes have participated in this campaign.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Richard Atwill
West Memphis School Board fires superintendent
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ices his right hand at the end of NBA basketball practice...
Ja Morant to miss game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner
Motion to dismiss lawsuit over residency requirement for Memphis mayoral candidates denied
Suspects in the Oxford bank fraud scheme
5 suspects arrested in bank fraud scheme, Oxford police confirm
Clinton James, 23
Suspect accused of firing shots at SCSO deputy arrested after search warrant