Tenn. bill would make judges responsible for setting bond for serious crimes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Changing the way courts in Tennessee handle the bail process — The General Assembly has passed legislation that requires elected judges, not appointed judicial commissioners, to decide bail for the most serious crimes committed.

State Rep. John Gillespie, a Republican from Memphis, sponsored House Bill 830 to stop what has been described as a revolving door at the county jail at 201 Poplar, where suspects accused of violent crimes are right back out on the street as quickly as they were picked up by police.

Local leaders on both sides of the political aisle support the bail legislation.

More than 100,000 criminal cases are heard every year in Shelby County courtrooms. 14 judicial commissioners - former judges, lawyers and law enforcement officials - appointed by the Shelby County Commission help the elected judges with the massive workload by setting bail.

“It’s a transparency bill and an accountability bill,” said Rep. Gillespie, “because in the last year or so in Shelby County, we’ve had a lot of glitches in the system.”

Rep. Gillespie backed the bill requiring judges to decide bail for the most serious crimes after community outcry over several high-profile cases, including the suspect in a Whitehaven golf course attack that left the victim with brain injuries being given a $5,000 bail, and a murder suspect in Millington accused of shooting a teenage girl in the head was released on a $10,000 bond.

Gillespie’s bill also contains a second component.

”If you’re out on bail and you commit another crime, then a new bail hearing would have to be set and the new amount would be twice the amount for that customary offense,” Rep. Gillespie told Action News 5.

The legislation says only judges can set bail on Class A and Class B felonies, aggravated assault and felony domestic assault cases.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who also holds a law degree from Yale, applauded Gillespie’s legislation.

”I think most people think it’s a pretty good idea,” said Mayor Harris. “Judges should be setting the bail, generally speaking. Again, we have to have practical consideration around the volume and that’s where the judicial commissioners come into being. But yeah, I think we’d rather have judges, absolutely.”

Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright says the bill may help kick-start a sluggish legal system that’s only holding a handful of trials a year.

”I’ve been in discussion about how we increase the number of cases that we’re processing,” said Commissioner Wright. “Reports have said we’re only getting through 35 cases in a year. And so, if they’re doing that, I’m not sure what they’re doing.”

Rep. Gillespie’s bill is headed to Governor Bill Lee’s desk for his signature.

It goes into effect July 1.

