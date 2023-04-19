TBI sexual assault testing kit bill included in state budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The TBI Rape Kit bill that would have all rape kits tested within 30 days is dead after being left out of Governor Bill Lee’s budget.

Sponsored by Democrat Antonio Parkinson of Memphis, the House Bill will not be included in next year’s budget.

While the bill was recommended to be passed, it did not receive the funding needed.

According to the TBI, it currently takes several months for a rape kit to be examined and the results returned to the requesting law enforcement department.

The amount of time it takes to test rape kits received national attention last Sept. when Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while out on a morning jog.

It was later discovered that the man arrested and charged with the crime, Cleotha Henderson, had been linked to a rape case a year earlier.

I am completely disappointed in the lack of action on the part of the Tennessee legislature to fund getting rape kits tested in 30 days. This is an exact repeat of what took place in 2014. Our inaction in 2014, played a part in the death of Eliza Fletcher. This is a slap in the face to all victims of rape in our state. We put $250 million into the rainy day fund that put us over $2 billion dollars. But we wouldn’t fund $5 million to test rape kits in 30 days. We can do better.

