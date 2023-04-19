Suspect accused of firing shots at SCSO deputy arrested after search warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused of firing at a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputy in March has been arrested after county detectives, along with Germantown SWAT officers, executed a search warrant on his home Tuesday.

On March 24, SCSO deputies witnessed a stolen Infiniti casing several parking lots in the area of Colonial Road and Poplar Avenue in East Memphis. Deputies determined that the Infiniti was the suspect vehicle involved in multiple car burglaries and that the driver had evaded deputies the day prior.

The Infiniti began trailing a Nissan Altima westbound on Poplar, and deputies followed before losing sight of both cars on Union Avenue.

Later that night, one deputy spotted the same Nissan convening with other vehicles at the Regions Bank located at 1415 Union Avenue.

The deputy pulled into the parking lot and activated his blue lights. A man who was walking back to his car from the ATM, later identified as 23-year-old Clinton James, then fled.

A foot chase ensued until James turned around and fired four shots at the deputy before disappearing behind a nearby Krystal.

No one was injured.

SCSO detectives made the scene and reviewed the bank’s surveillance footage, which captured James interacting with the drivers of the other vehicles in the parking lot before the shooting. According to SCSO, detectives believe the parties in the parking lot knew one another.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that James deposited two fraudulent checks that night made out to D&F Construction totaling $30,000.

The car James had abandoned in the parking lot was registered to a woman who knew him. She made the scene and told detectives that she was with James’ mother when he called his mother to let her know where the car was.

Almost a month later on Tuesday, April 18, SCSO detectives along with Germantown SWAT officers conducted a search warrant on James’s home in College Park regarding the shooting investigation and other arrest warrants.

James emerged from his home and was arrested without incident.

Inside the home, detectives found a handgun, rifle, magazines, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, various drugs in pill form, a digital scale, grinder, and $1,587 in cash.

James told investigators that he burned the clothes he was wearing during the March 24 shooting.

He also told investigators he was on probation. James is a convicted felon on charges of reckless aggravated assault and burglary.

James is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, four counts of forgery, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, four counts of selling a controlled substance, employing a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, using a firearm during a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

