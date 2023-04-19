Advertise with Us
Special election dates set for House seats after Pearson, Jones expulsions

State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their...
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands just before Jones takes the oath of office outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Jones, who along with Pearson was expelled last week over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting, was reinstated Monday after Nashville’s governing council voted to send him straight back to the Legislature. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Special election dates have been set to fill the Tennessee House seats of Democratic lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

County election officials say the election will be held August 3.

The primaries are set for June 15.

The lawmakers were reinstated last week on an interim basis after they were expelled after protesting on the house floor.

Both representatives have said they intend to run again for their seats.

The winners of the election will serve the remainder of their terms.

