Special election dates set for House seats after Pearson, Jones expulsions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Special election dates have been set to fill the Tennessee House seats of Democratic lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

County election officials say the election will be held August 3.

The primaries are set for June 15.

The lawmakers were reinstated last week on an interim basis after they were expelled after protesting on the house floor.

Both representatives have said they intend to run again for their seats.

The winners of the election will serve the remainder of their terms.

