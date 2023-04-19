Rain and storms will arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will be back in the 80s this afternoon and tomorrow. However, a cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms late Thursday and the front is expected to stall which will keep rain and a few thunderstorms in place through Friday. Heavy rain will be possible in many areas Friday and could lead to flash flooding Friday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches in most areas with as much as three inches or more in some locations.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds along with scattered showers and storms developing in the late afternoon, highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 70s, and lows near 50.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and afternoon highs again in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.