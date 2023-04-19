MPD officer shot after attempting to make arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are working an active scene after an officer was shot by a suspect on Wednesday morning.

Officers were attempting to arrest someone with a warrant in the Breezy Point Apartments located on Vayu Drive at 10:35 a.m.

A person inside the residence opened the door for the officers while someone simultaneously fired shots at the police from the back of the apartment, said MPD.

One officer was struck by the suspect and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says officers did not return fire.

Police have two people detained from the apartment and are working to make contact with the suspect who is still inside the apartment.

We are working to bring you more information.

