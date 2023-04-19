Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD officer shot after attempting to make arrest

Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD
Officer shot after attempting to make arrest, said MPD(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers are working an active scene after an officer was shot by a suspect on Wednesday morning.

Officers were attempting to arrest someone with a warrant in the Breezy Point Apartments located on Vayu Drive at 10:35 a.m.

A person inside the residence opened the door for the officers while someone simultaneously fired shots at the police from the back of the apartment, said MPD.

One officer was struck by the suspect and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD says officers did not return fire.

Police have two people detained from the apartment and are working to make contact with the suspect who is still inside the apartment.

We are working to bring you more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Annesdale Mansion
Annesdale Mansion bound for the auction block
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
New data from the CDC shows teen tobacco usage is up in 2022.
Doctor shares need for federal regulations to reduce youth vaping
internet safety
“Parenting in a Tech World” author shares advice for parents
Memphis police at a crime scene
MPD: 3 suspects wanted after shooting in Westwood Meadows
wsmv school safety bill
School safety bill passes House