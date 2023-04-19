MPD investigates armed robbery at Residences at Lakeview

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and carjacking that took place at Residences at Lakeview.

On April 18, officers responded to a call regarding a robbery on Treasure Island Drive at 7:37 a.m.

Officers were informed that the victim of the robbery was approached by a man armed with a knife and a rifle-style weapon as she opened her door.

The suspect showed a gun in a gym bag and had a knife in his other hand demanding her keys, phone, and purse. The suspect left in her white Toyota Avalon, last seen leaving the apartment complex.

Police say the suspect is 5 feet, 7 inches tall between the ages of 19-25. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray shorts, black and white shoes, and a blue and black gym bag

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

