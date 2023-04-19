MPD: 3 suspects wanted after shooting in Westwood Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place at West Raines Road and South Third Street.

On April 17, officers responded to a call regarding an aggravated assault at the intersection of West Raines Road and South Third Street.

When police arrived, they found a victim involved in a single-car crash where his vehicle flipped over.

According to police, the victim was being chased by three suspects in a silver Infiniti. Suspect were firing shots at the victim as he drove away.

While fleeing from the suspects, the victim was involved in a single-car crash where his vehicle flipped over.

Police say the suspects were three men wearing black ski masks and armed with automatic weapons.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault West Raines Road at South Third Street Report #23004008599ME MEMPHIS, TN – On April 17, 2023, at approximately 1:05 pm, officers responded to an aggravated assault at West Raines Road at South Third Street. The suspect’s vehicle was a silver Infiniti G37S occupied by three Black males, wearing black ski masks and armed with Draco’s. The suspects fired shots at the victim and chased him as he drove away. The gunfire did not strike the victim. While fleeing from the suspects, the victim was involved in a single-car crash where his vehicle flipped over. The victim was not injured in the crash. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen south on South Third Street. Investigators need your help in locating the suspects responsible. The video of the suspect vehicle is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

