Motion to dismiss lawsuit over residency requirement for Memphis mayoral candidates denied

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner and NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motion to dismiss a lawsuit over residency requirement for mayoral candidates was denied in a hearing Wednesday.

We’ve also learned that Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, city attorney Jennifer Sink, and Robert D. Meyers have been subpoenaed.

Mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner filed separate lawsuits against the Shelby County Election Commission over a residency requirement that would make them ineligible to run for mayor.

Those lawsuits have now been combined.

