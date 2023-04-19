Motion to dismiss lawsuit over residency requirement for Memphis mayoral candidates denied

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A motion to dismiss a lawsuit over residency requirement for mayoral candidates was denied in a hearing Wednesday.

We’ve also learned that Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, city attorney Jennifer Sink, and Robert D. Meyers have been subpoenaed.

Mayoral candidates Van Turner and Floyd Bonner filed separate lawsuits against the Shelby County Election Commission over a residency requirement that would make them ineligible to run for mayor.

Those lawsuits have now been combined.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.