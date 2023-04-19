Advertise with Us
More sunshine and warm weather will give way to late week rain/storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: A few high clouds and mild with lows in the low 60s. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with highs again in the low 80s. Scattered showers or storms are likely by evening and will continue overnight. A few could be strong with gusty wind or small hail.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain or storms at times and high temperatures in the low 70s. Lows will drop to around 50 Friday night with more rain and thunder.

WEEKEND: Skies look mostly cloudy on Saturday with a lingering shower early and highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be around 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler with highs around 60. Highs will rise into the upper 60s Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Tuesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

