Ja Morant to miss game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ices his right hand at the end of NBA basketball practice...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ices his right hand at the end of NBA basketball practice Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Morant had an MRI that showed no ligament damage after he landed awkwardly on his right hand in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 in the first round of the playoffs Sunday. Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant is a game-time decision dealing with soft tissue bruising between the bones. (AP Photo/Teresa M. Walker)(Teresa M. Walker | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant is out for game 2 of the first round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant will miss Wednesday night’s game with a hand injury he suffered late in the Grizzlies’ game one loss Sunday.

The star point guard injured his hand while crashing into Lakers big man Anthony Davis. His x-rays came back negative.

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

