Ja Morant to miss game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant is out for game 2 of the first round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Morant will miss Wednesday night’s game with a hand injury he suffered late in the Grizzlies’ game one loss Sunday.

The star point guard injured his hand while crashing into Lakers big man Anthony Davis. His x-rays came back negative.

Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. at FedExForum.

