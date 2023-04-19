Ja Morant to miss game 2 vs Lakers with hand injury
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant is out for game 2 of the first round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Morant will miss Wednesday night’s game with a hand injury he suffered late in the Grizzlies’ game one loss Sunday.
The star point guard injured his hand while crashing into Lakers big man Anthony Davis. His x-rays came back negative.
Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. at FedExForum.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.