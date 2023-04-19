Homeowner shoots prowler after breaking in home, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a prowler call on Cody Drive.

A suspect broke into a residence around 10:14 p.m., on Tuesday and the homeowner fired shots, said police.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We are working to gather more information.

