Homeowner shoots prowler after breaking in home, said police

(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a prowler call on Cody Drive.

A suspect broke into a residence around 10:14 p.m., on Tuesday and the homeowner fired shots, said police.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

We are working to gather more information.

