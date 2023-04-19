Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Doctor shares need for federal regulations to reduce youth vaping

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research shows vaping rates are rising among teens and younger children.

Dr. Susan Walley, the author of the new American Academy of Pediatrics policy, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share steps for parents and policy makers to protect children and their families from tobacco and nicotine.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless carry age lowered to 18 in Tennessee
Tenn. AG will not prosecute permitless carry in Tenn. for 18 and older
Police provide update on Hamilton-area child abduction, say victim was sexually assaulted
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Annesdale Mansion
Annesdale Mansion bound for the auction block
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
internet safety
“Parenting in a Tech World” author shares advice for parents
"Parenting in a Tech World" author shares advice for parents
Doctor shares need for federal regulations to reduce youth vaping